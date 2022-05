Moreta (0-1) took the loss in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Pirates, allowing two runs on two hits in one-third of an inning. He struck out one batter.

Manager David Bell decided to go with a bullpen game in the nightcap after Nick Lodolo was scratched due to a back injury. Moreta gave up a homer to Bryan Reynolds, so he has now allowed a total of four runs in his last two appearances. It was Moreta's first career start Saturday, and it was a failed experiment.