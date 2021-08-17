Moreta is throwing in the high-90's and has become Triple-A Louisville's closer after beginning the season at Double-A, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Moreta has spent his professional career as a reliever, so he isn't really a closer candidate at the big league level, at least anytime soon. But he's had a fantastic 2021 campaign, posting a 0.92 ERA, 0.81 WHIP with 49 strikeouts in 39.1 innings between the two levels. He's not on the 40-man roster, so it would take some maneuvering for him to make it to the big leagues this season.