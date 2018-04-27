Hernandez (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Friday's game.

In a corresponding move, the club optioned Phil Gosselin to Triple-A Louisville. Hernandez wound up appearing in a pair of rehab outings with Louisville, and didn't experience any sort of problems with the shoulder inflammation that has lingered since late March. Expect the 32-year-old to slide into a late-inning role with the Reds' bullpen moving forward.