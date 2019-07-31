Reds' David Hernandez: Activated from IL
Hernandez (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
As expected, Hernandez will rejoin the Reds ahead of Wednesday's series finale after spending a little less than two weeks on the shelf with a shoulder injury. He'll take the roster spot of Yasiel Puig, who was traded to the Indians in part of a three-team deal. Prior to suffering the injury, Hernandez compiled a 6.92 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 50:16 K:BB in 39 innings.
