Reds' David Hernandez: Allows first 2018 homer Saturday
Hernandez gave up a homer Saturday to the Cubs' Javier Baez as part of the Reds' bullpen collapse. It was his first homer allowed since September of 2017, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
It was a rare bad day for all three of the Reds' top set-up guys - Hernandez, Amir Garrett and Jared Hughes all allowed runs. Hernandez still has a 2.08 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 32:13 K:BB in 30.1 innings this year.
