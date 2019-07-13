Hernandez allowed two runs on three hits and struck out one over two-thirds of an inning in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Rockies.

It's the third blown save of the season for the reliever, who now sports a 6.28 ERA and 1.45 WHIP on the year. Hernandez has allowed 11 runs over his last six outings, with all of the damage Friday coming on solo shots from David Dahl and Daniel Murphy.