Hernandez recorded four outs Tuesday against the Dodgers, picking up his 13th hold of the season.

With the outing, Hernandez lowered his ERA to 2.35 and WHIP to 0.99. He's posted a 58:16 K:BB over 57.1 innings to go along with a 5-0 record. He and Jared Hughes have been an effective bridge to closer Raisel Iglesias.