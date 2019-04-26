Hernandez relieved Luis Castillo in the seventh inning a bases loaded, no out situation and struck out the side in Thursday's win over the Braves, preserving a 3-0 lead at the time.

Hernandez rose to the challenge in the biggest sequence in the game, striking out Dansby Swanson, Ender Inciarte and Ozzie Albies to get the Reds out of a jam. He picked up his fourth hold of the season and improved his K:BB to 10:5 over 10.2 innings.