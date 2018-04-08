Reds' David Hernandez: Completes bullpen session
Hernandez (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Sunday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Hernandez has been slowed by shoulder inflammation the past two weeks but seems to have turned a corner in his recovery. He'll still need to face hitters in live batting practice and then likely head out on a brief rehab assignment before the Reds are comfortable activating him from the 10-day disabled list.
More News
-
Reds' David Hernandez: Throws pain-free•
-
Reds' David Hernandez: Lands on 10-day DL•
-
Reds' David Hernandez: Still uncertain for Opening Day•
-
Reds' David Hernandez: Dealing with shoulder stiffness•
-
Reds' David Hernandez: Signs two-year deal with Reds•
-
Diamondbacks' David Hernandez: Registers hold Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...