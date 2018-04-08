Hernandez (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Sunday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez has been slowed by shoulder inflammation the past two weeks but seems to have turned a corner in his recovery. He'll still need to face hitters in live batting practice and then likely head out on a brief rehab assignment before the Reds are comfortable activating him from the 10-day disabled list.

