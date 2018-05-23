Reds' David Hernandez: Could see save chances
Hernandez could factor into the ninth-inning mix with Raisel Iglesias (biceps) landing on the disabled list Wednesday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.
Interim manager Jim Riggleman named five different relievers who could close in Iglesias' absence: Hernandez, Jared Hughes, Wandy Peralta, Amir Garrett and Michael Lorenzen. Hernandez has pitched well since his return from the DL in late April, and he has some past closing experience, having recorded 22 saves in his nine big-league seasons. Iglesias' injury is to his non-throwing arm, so it will likely be a short absence, but nevertheless there is a window of opportunity in Cincinnati and Hernandez looks like as strong a bet as anyone to see save chances.
