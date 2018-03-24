Hernandez will stop throwing for the next couple days due to shoulder stiffness, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The club failed to provide any sort of information, so it remains to be seen whether Hernandez will be ready for Opening Day. The right-hander is expected to take on an important setup role for the Reds this season after signing a two-year deal in late January. In 2017, Hernandez posted a 3.11 ERA and 1.04 WHIP over 55 innings of relief split between the Angels and Diamondbacks.