Hernandez got the win Friday night against the Brewers, relieving Sonny Gray in the fifth inning without allowing a run over 1.2 innings.

Hernandez has been bypassed by Michael Lorenzen as the Reds' late-inning alternative to Raisel Iglesias, but this makes six scoreless outings in a row after a bad stretch in late May and early June.

