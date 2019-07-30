Reds' David Hernandez: Expected back Wednesday
Hernandez (shoulder) will likely be reinstated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Hernandez was sent to the shelf July 18 due to right shoulder fatigue, but he progressed to throwing live batting practice Sunday and is expected to rejoin the team Wednesday if all goes according to plan. The right-hander hasn't lived up to expectations so far this season, accruing a 6.92 ERA and 1.56 WHIP with a 50:16 K:BB over 39 innings.
