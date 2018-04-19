Reds' David Hernandez: Expected to begin rehab assignment Friday
The Reds are planning to send Hernandez (shoulder) to Triple-A Louisville on Friday to begin a rehab assignment, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Hernandez completed a 25-pitch bullpen session Tuesday and experienced no apparent issues with his right shoulder, so he'll receive the green light to start facing hitters. Since-fired manager Bryan Price said Wednesday that he expected Hernandez to require 2-to-3 outings in the minors before being ready to return from the 10-day disabled list. If that plan still holds, Hernandez could be activated at some point late next week.
More News
-
Reds' David Hernandez: Completes bullpen session•
-
Reds' David Hernandez: Throws pain-free•
-
Reds' David Hernandez: Lands on 10-day DL•
-
Reds' David Hernandez: Still uncertain for Opening Day•
-
Reds' David Hernandez: Dealing with shoulder stiffness•
-
Reds' David Hernandez: Signs two-year deal with Reds•
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister, we’re...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...