The Reds are planning to send Hernandez (shoulder) to Triple-A Louisville on Friday to begin a rehab assignment, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez completed a 25-pitch bullpen session Tuesday and experienced no apparent issues with his right shoulder, so he'll receive the green light to start facing hitters. Since-fired manager Bryan Price said Wednesday that he expected Hernandez to require 2-to-3 outings in the minors before being ready to return from the 10-day disabled list. If that plan still holds, Hernandez could be activated at some point late next week.