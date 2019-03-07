Reds' David Hernandez: Faces hitters
Hernandez (shoulder) threw a live batting practice session Wednesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Hernandez, who has been sidelined due to shoulder soreness, fired 25 pitches to a pair of hitters (Michael Lorenzen and Taylor Trammell) and reported feeling good afterwards. If he checks out OK on Thursday, it sounds like the right-hander could be cleared to make his spring debut over the weekend. Assuming that happens, and Hernandez continues to progress without setbacks, he should still have enough time to get ready for Opening Day.
More News
-
Reds' David Hernandez: Getting better•
-
Reds' David Hernandez: Tending to shoulder soreness•
-
Reds' David Hernandez: Comes up big Tuesday•
-
Reds' David Hernandez: Picks up fourth win Friday night•
-
Reds' David Hernandez: Allows first 2018 homer Saturday•
-
Reds' David Hernandez: Remains in setup role•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pitcher regression candidates
Expecting these six pitchers to post results like 2018 would be a mistake.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball keeper rankings
SportsLine's model simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Spring Notes: Sever ties with Severino?
Luis Severino's shoulder injury was just one of several notable pitching storylines, including...
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...