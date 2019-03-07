Hernandez (shoulder) threw a live batting practice session Wednesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez, who has been sidelined due to shoulder soreness, fired 25 pitches to a pair of hitters (Michael Lorenzen and Taylor Trammell) and reported feeling good afterwards. If he checks out OK on Thursday, it sounds like the right-hander could be cleared to make his spring debut over the weekend. Assuming that happens, and Hernandez continues to progress without setbacks, he should still have enough time to get ready for Opening Day.

