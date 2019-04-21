Hernandez threw a scoreless inning in relief Saturday against the Padres, recording his second hold on the season.

Late-inning leads have been few and far between for Hernandez and the Reds to protect at the start of the season, so look for Hernandez to provide more holds going forward. His numbers have been pedestrian so far -- 3.00 ERA, but with a 1.89 WHIP. He's allowed 12 hits over nine innings, with five walks and five strikeouts.