Hernandez threw a bullpen session Monday and his shoulder is starting to feel better, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez is tentatively expected to see his first game action over the weekend, presuming his live batting practice session Wednesday goes well. "It all depends on how the live BP goes," Hernandez said. "Playing catch, I feel fine. It's ramping up the intensity is what inflamed my shoulder."

