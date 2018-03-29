Reds' David Hernandez: Lands on 10-day DL
Hernandez (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day DL.
He is dealing with right shoulder inflammation, so it's possible he needs more than the minimum 10 days to get right. Once healthy, he should take over a setup role in the Reds bullpen.
