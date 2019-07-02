Reds' David Hernandez: Melts down in loss
Hernandez (2-4) took the loss in relief Monday against the Brewers after giving up three runs on three hits and two walks during a 30-pitch seventh inning.
As C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic notes, Hernandez acknowledged after the contest that the death of former Diamondbacks and Angels teammate Tyler Skaggs was weighing on his mind during the outing, so his struggles are certainly understandable in that context. Nonetheless, the appearance was Hernandez's third straight in which he allowed at least one run, a development that could prompt manager David Bell to rethink his usage of the right-hander. With 11 holds on the season, Hernandez trails only Amir Garrett (14) for the team lead.
