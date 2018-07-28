Hernandez (4-0) pitched 2.1 scoreless innings Friday night against the Phillies and got the win.

Hernandez has been a nice addition for the Reds. In 39.1 innings he's posted a 1.83 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 11 holds and a 37:13 K:BB ratio. With Amir Garrett hurt, Hernandez could pick up extra work in a set-up capacity in the near future.

