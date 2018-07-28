Reds' David Hernandez: Picks up fourth win Friday night
Hernandez (4-0) pitched 2.1 scoreless innings Friday night against the Phillies and got the win.
Hernandez has been a nice addition for the Reds. In 39.1 innings he's posted a 1.83 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 11 holds and a 37:13 K:BB ratio. With Amir Garrett hurt, Hernandez could pick up extra work in a set-up capacity in the near future.
More News
-
Reds' David Hernandez: Allows first 2018 homer Saturday•
-
Reds' David Hernandez: Remains in setup role•
-
Reds' David Hernandez: Could see save chances•
-
Reds' David Hernandez: Activated from disabled list Friday•
-
Reds' David Hernandez: Expected to begin rehab assignment Friday•
-
Reds' David Hernandez: Completes bullpen session•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?