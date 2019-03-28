Hernandez earned a one-out save on opening day in a 5-3 victory against the Pirates on Thursday.

The veteran right-hander came on to face pinch hitter Pablo Reyes, but Hernandez prompted walked Hernandez on four pitches. The Reds walked three batters in the frame. Then with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth, Corey Dickerson fouled off seven pitches, but Hernandez eventually induced a ground out to record the save. While there could be some fluidity to the Reds closer situation this season, Hernandez isn't expected to be pitching in many ninth innings with the lead. He had just two saves in the last two seasons combined.

