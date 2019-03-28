Reds' David Hernandez: Posts save on opening day
Hernandez earned a one-out save on opening day in a 5-3 victory against the Pirates on Thursday.
The veteran right-hander came on to face pinch hitter Pablo Reyes, but Hernandez prompted walked Hernandez on four pitches. The Reds walked three batters in the frame. Then with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth, Corey Dickerson fouled off seven pitches, but Hernandez eventually induced a ground out to record the save. While there could be some fluidity to the Reds closer situation this season, Hernandez isn't expected to be pitching in many ninth innings with the lead. He had just two saves in the last two seasons combined.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...
-
2019 Bold predictions
Let's take some chances. Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers, and Adam Aizer unveil their...
-
Trade Chart (H2H points)
If you're looking to make a trade here at the start of the season, you should expect to pay...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
10 waiver wire moves to make
From Brandon Lowe to Jeremy Jeffress, Scott White introduces 10 players with the potential...