Reds' David Hernandez: Remains in setup role
Hernandez recorded the first two outs of the seventh inning in Thursday's win over the Pirates.
Hernandez's past closing experience put him on the short list of possible replacements for Raisel Iglesias (left biceps) in the ninth inning. However, it seems Jared Hughes is the preferred option at the moment, as he worked the ninth inning in a tie game at home Wednesday and then got the save Thursday. Thus Hernandez's appeal remains limited mostly to NL-only and leagues that count holds.
