Reds' David Hernandez: Shoulder soreness
Hernandez hasn't pitched in any spring training games yet and is dealing with right shoulder soreness, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. He's next expected to pitch a bullpen session Wednesday.
The Reds earlier had said that Hernandez and Raisel Iglesias were on 'alternate schedules' this spring to manage their workload. But it's unclear whether that decision was made before or after Hernandez came down with shoulder soreness.
