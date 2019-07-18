Hernandez was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with right shoulder fatigue.

The injury could help explain Hernandez's recent struggles, as the right-hander has allowed 14 earned runs on 15 hits and five walks over his last 4.1 innings (eight appearances). Hernandez will get at least the next 10 days to rest and recover, while Lucas Sims was summoned from the minors to take his place in the bullpen.