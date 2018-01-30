Hernandez signed a two-year contract with the Reds on Tuesday. According to Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer, the deal is worth $5 million.

After failing to make the Giants' Opening Day roster, Hernandez was released and spent time with Atlanta's Triple-A affiliate before being traded to the Angels and subsequently making his way back to the majors. While he's on the wrong side of 30, Hernandez posted a respectable 3.11 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 52:9 K:BB across 55 innings of relief between the Angels and Diamondbacks in 2017, proving he still has plenty left in the tank. The right-hander also racked up 18 holds last season, and seeing as he figures to continue to work as a setup man with his new club, Hernandez could prove to be a cheap source of holds in 2018.