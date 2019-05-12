Reds' David Hernandez: Sterling outing
Hernandez threw two scoreless innings Saturday against the Giants, striking out five of the six batters he faced to notch his sixth hold of the season. With the outing, Hernandez lowered his ERA to 2.89 and his WHIP to 1.34, and he now has a 22:9 K:BB over 18.2 innings.
Reds starter Anthony DeSclafani didn't have his best stuff, but the bullpen came up huge with five scoreless innings. Hernandez probably won't be available for Sunday's game, though he might be used in a pinch if the game goes really deep, as the Reds are off on Monday.
