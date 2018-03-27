Hernandez (shoulder) was scheduled to resume light throwing duties Monday, but the Reds don't yet know if he'll be available for Opening Day, MLB.com's Dave Sessions reports. "We haven't moved away from his availability on the Opening Day roster, but we certainly would like to have him throw today and tomorrow to be able to define his readiness," manager Bryan Price said.

The last two-to-three spots in the bullpen for the Reds remain undecided, pending Hernandez's availability. Among the candidates that could get a roster slot if Hernandez is out include Austin Brice, Zack Weiss, Vance Worley and Justin Nicolino.