Hernandez (shoulder) played catch with no pain Monday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Next up for Hernandez is long toss from 75 feet. The 32-year-old still appears to have significant work to do in order to be game ready, but looks to have avoided any setbacks with the shoulder inflammation thus far. Jared Hughes and Wandy Peralta should continue to serve as setup men to closer Raisel Iglesias for the Reds.