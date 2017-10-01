Play

McGuire (1-1) earned the win over the Cubs on Sunday, allowing two hits while striking out two over five scoreless innings. He did not issue a walk.

McGuire got into the win column for the first time in his second career start, beating the NL Central champs who started most of their regulars. The right-hander induced eight swinging strikes on just 66 pitches, and finishes his first cup of coffee with an 11:2 K:BB in 13.2 innings. He's not a prospect -- he's 28 and has bounced around to five different organizations -- but the Reds are going to need guys to eat innings next year and McGuire may be in that mix.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast