Reds' Deck McGuire: Earns first career win
McGuire (1-1) earned the win over the Cubs on Sunday, allowing two hits while striking out two over five scoreless innings. He did not issue a walk.
McGuire got into the win column for the first time in his second career start, beating the NL Central champs who started most of their regulars. The right-hander induced eight swinging strikes on just 66 pitches, and finishes his first cup of coffee with an 11:2 K:BB in 13.2 innings. He's not a prospect -- he's 28 and has bounced around to five different organizations -- but the Reds are going to need guys to eat innings next year and McGuire may be in that mix.
