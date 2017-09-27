McGuire (0-1) took the loss Tuesday against the Brewers. He allowed six runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out five over three innings.

McGuire displayed some early jitters in his first big-league start, giving up four runs in the opening frame on a walk and four hits, including a three-run home run off the bat of Domingo Santana. Two more runs came across in the third inning on a costly Scooter Gennett throwing error before McGuire was pulled for a pinch hitter in the top of the fourth. He'll get an opportunity to end his season on a positive note in his upcoming scheduled start against the Cubs on Sunday.