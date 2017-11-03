McGuire was cast off the 40-man roster and outrighted to Triple-A Louisville on Friday.

McGuire made six big-league appearances with the Reds after joining the team in mid-September, even making a couple starts near the end of the year. During that time, he accumulated a 2.63 ERA and 0.88 WHIP over 13.2 innings, and will continue to serve as depth for the club moving forward.

