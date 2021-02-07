Strange-Gordon signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Sunday, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN reports.
The 32-year-old spent the past three years in Seattle but struggled at the plate in 2020 with a .200/.268/.213 slash line in 82 plate appearances, leading to the team declining his option for 2021. Strange-Gordon likely will compete for a utility role in spring training with the Reds.
