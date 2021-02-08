Strange-Gordon will spend some time at shortstop this spring, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Strange-Gordon joined the Reds as a non-roster invitee Sunday, so he isn't even guaranteed a roster spot. He's been mostly a second baseman for the majority of his career, but he has at least made 13 starts at shortstop over the last four seasons. He'll probably be a utility man if he does make the team, but the Reds' other options at short consist of a rather uninspiring group, including the not yet ready Jose Garcia, Rule 5 pick Kyle Holder and fellow utility man Kyle Farmer, so there's certainly a path to Strange-Gordon receiving regular at-bats.