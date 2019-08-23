Dietrich (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday. He is starting at first base and batting seventh against the Pirates.

He takes the roster spot of Jesse Winker (neck), who was placed on the 10-day injured list. Dietrich has been out since Aug. 4. He had a great start to the season, but is hitting just .141/.331/.273 with two home runs in 99 at-bats since June 1. He should assume a part-time role going forward.