Reds' Derek Dietrich: Cleaning up Sunday
Dietrich will start in left field and bat cleanup Sunday against the Giants, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
Dietrich will pick up his fifth consecutive start, this time filling in for a resting Yasiel Puig. The Reds have deployed Dietrich in the cleanup spot on four of those occasions, a deserved assignment in light of the power he's demonstrated. Dietrich has gone deep three times over the past two contests and is now tied with Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez for the team home-run lead (eight).
