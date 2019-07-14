Reds' Derek Dietrich: Delivers pinch-hit homer
Dietrich went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 17-9 win over the Rockies.
While pinch hitting for pitcher Tanner Roark in the top of the sixth inning, Dietrich gave the Reds an 8-7 lead with his 19th long ball of the season. The home run was only Dietrich's second extra-base hit since June 22, with the 29-year-old's role having also been scaled back considerably during that stretch. Now that Scooter Gennett is back in action, Dietrich may only see a handful of starts per week, making him a tough player to roster outside of NL-only and deeper mixed leagues.
