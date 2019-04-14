Reds' Derek Dietrich: Drives in three runs

Dietrich went 2-for-4 with a triple, home run and three RBI in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Reds in Mexico.

Dietrich was 0-for-8 with four strikeouts since his two-homer outburst last Sunday, but found his power stroke again in Mexico. The 29-year-old is slashing .233/.281/.733 with four home runs and 11 RBI in 30 at-bats this season.