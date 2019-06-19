Dietrich went 1-for-2 with a home run, a walk and two RBI in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Astros.

Dietrich slugged one of the Reds' two first-inning home runs against Justin Verlander, which staked Cincinnati to an early three-run lead. The two-run shot to right field ended a 13-game stretch in which Dietrich recorded only two extra-base hits (both doubles) and batted .167 with a 27.1 percent strikeout rate. After starting at the keystone Tuesday, he'll shift over to first base Wednesday and bat cleanup with Joey Votto getting the day off.