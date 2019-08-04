Reds' Derek Dietrich: First start since July 17
Dietrich will start at second base and bat sixth Sunday against the Braves.
He'll crack the lineup for the first time since July 17, ending a stretch of 16 consecutive games on the bench. Dietrich was plagued by a knee injury early during that streak of absences, but his lack of usage in more recent days has been due in part to the emergence of Josh VanMeter. Though the Reds recently opened up two spots in the everyday lineup by trading away Yasiel Puig and Scooter Gennett, VanMeter, Aristides Aquino, Jose Peraza and Phillip Ervin all look like better bets than Dietrich to notice enhanced roles.
