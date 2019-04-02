Reds' Derek Dietrich: Getting first start at second
Dietrich is getting his first start of the season at second base on Tuesday night against the Brewers.
With Dietrich in the lineup, Jose Peraza moves back to shortstop and Jose Iglesias goes to the bench. The move was made to get an offensive upgrade for the Reds, who have struggled the last two games.
