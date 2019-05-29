Reds' Derek Dietrich: Goes yard three times
Dietrich went 3-for-4 with three home runs, six RBI and three runs scored Tuesday against the Pirates.
Dietrich continued to showcase his power in the Reds four-game set against the Pirates, taking Jordan Lyles deep once and Geoff Hartlieb yard twice. He now has 17 homers on the season, seven of which have come in his past nine games. While he has just 11 plate appearances against left-handed pitchers on the season, Dietrich has carved out regular playing against righties, making his .466 ISO through 140 plate appearances this season difficult to ignore.
