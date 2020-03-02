Dietrich (wrist) will start at second base and bat seventh in Monday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers.

After being removed from Saturday's game against the Padres when he was struck by a pitch on the right wrist, Dietrich was able to avoid any structural damage and only needed one day off to overcome the injury. Now that he's back in action, the non-roster invitee will continue to fight for a spot on the Reds' Opening Day bench.