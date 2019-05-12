Dietrich is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Dietrich had started each of the Reds' past three games -- one as a designated hitter, and the latter two at second base. After running up a .999 OPS through 100 plate appearances this season, Dietrich may have secured a large-side platoon role for the Reds, but he'll take a seat with southpaw Madison Bumgarner on the hill for San Francisco in the series finale.