Dietrich went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo homer and a pair of runs Saturday against the Cubs.

Dietrich walked to lead off the second inning and scored on a Tucker Barnhart homer. He later tied the game with his 13 homer off the season in the top of the eighth, but the Cubs would go on to win the game. Dietrich's surprising power has given him an impressive 1.004 OPS on the season.