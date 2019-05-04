Dietrich went 3-for-4 with a pair of three-run home runs and a stolen base in Friday's loss to the Giants.

Batting fifth and playing second base, Dietrich took right-hander Tyler Beede yard with runners on in the first and third innings. A couple days ago, Dietrich was batting .204 with a .323 OBP, but with five hits in his last two games, he's now up to .250/.355/.625 with seven homers in just 64 at-bats. This recent run has likely earned Dietrich more playing time in the short term.