Dietrich was added to the Reds' player pool Wednesday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Dietrich revealed Wednesday that he'd been battling COVID-19, which explains why he was initially left out of the pool. He remains off the Reds' 40-man roster but seemingly has a decent chance to earn some big-league at-bats this season. The 30-year-old was very hot and then very cold last season, finishing with a lopsided .187/.328/.462 slash line over 306 plate appearances, good for a 102 wRC+.