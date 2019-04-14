Reds' Derek Dietrich: Leaves after HBP

Dietrich was hit by a pitch Sunday on the leg and was unable to remain in the game, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Dietrich was hit by a wicked slider from Jordan Hicks and tried to test out his leg by first base, but couldn't put enough weight upon it to run. Tyler Mahle pinch-ran for him, as the Reds were out of position players to use as a runner.

