Dietrich (knee) isn't in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Dietrich hasn't drawn any starts since July 17 but has picked up seven at-bats while being used in seven games off the bench over the past week and a half. That usage suggests the Reds don't view his knee issue as a major concern, but he'll nonetheless retain the day-to-day designation until he re-enters the starting nine.