Reds' Derek Dietrich: Not starting Friday
Dietrich is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Cubs.
It's not particularly notable that Dietrich is being held out against Cubs lefty Cole Hamels given that he has taken just 21 at-bats against southpaws this season, but it is worth mentioning that the Reds activated Scooter Gennett from the injured list Friday, which introduces another obstacle for Dietrich's chances of playing regularly at second base moving forward.
