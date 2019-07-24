Dietrich (knee) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

Dietrich will be withheld from the starting nine for a seventh straight game, but the fact that he's been used off the bench in each of the prior six games implies that his knee issue isn't much of a concern. The 30-year-old is simply a reserve player at this juncture and isn't likely to make more than two or three starts per week when the Reds are at full strength in the infield and outfield.

